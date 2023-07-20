Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.294 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .230 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 28 of 56 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (19.6%).
- He has homered in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 56), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (23.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.273
|AVG
|.192
|.309
|OBP
|.231
|.477
|SLG
|.303
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|26/5
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 30th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
