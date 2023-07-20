The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.294 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .230 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 28 of 56 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (19.6%).

He has homered in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 56), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (23.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.4%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .273 AVG .192 .309 OBP .231 .477 SLG .303 10 XBH 7 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 26/5 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings