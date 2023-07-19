Nick Ahmed and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .230.

Ahmed has gotten a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).

In 47 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Ahmed has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (19.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.4%).

In 12 of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .323 AVG .143 .389 OBP .155 .431 SLG .243 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 24/1 3 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings