Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Ahmed and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Braves
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .230.
- Ahmed has gotten a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).
- In 47 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Ahmed has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (19.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.4%).
- In 12 of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.323
|AVG
|.143
|.389
|OBP
|.155
|.431
|SLG
|.243
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|24/1
|3
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (10-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.