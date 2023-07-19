On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (coming off going 0-for-6) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .265 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 104th and he is 34th in slugging.

In 67.5% of his 83 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has an RBI in 32 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .264 AVG .266 .322 OBP .312 .540 SLG .424 25 XBH 13 9 HR 6 32 RBI 22 34/13 K/BB 25/8 2 SB 0

