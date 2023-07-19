Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:25 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (coming off going 0-for-6) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-6) against the Braves.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .265 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 104th and he is 34th in slugging.
- In 67.5% of his 83 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (16.9%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 32 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.264
|AVG
|.266
|.322
|OBP
|.312
|.540
|SLG
|.424
|25
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|22
|34/13
|K/BB
|25/8
|2
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (10-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.20), 54th in WHIP (1.356), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.