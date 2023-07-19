Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Braves.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .496.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- In 75.9% of his 87 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Marte has driven in a run in 31 games this season (35.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 47 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.285
|AVG
|.287
|.360
|OBP
|.367
|.479
|SLG
|.511
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|31
|32/18
|K/BB
|32/20
|3
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves are sending Morton (10-6) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.20), 54th in WHIP (1.356), and 16th in K/9 (10).
