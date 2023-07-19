The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Braves.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .496.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

In 75.9% of his 87 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Marte has driven in a run in 31 games this season (35.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 47 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .285 AVG .287 .360 OBP .367 .479 SLG .511 18 XBH 19 6 HR 9 19 RBI 31 32/18 K/BB 32/20 3 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings