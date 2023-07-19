The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks while hitting .250.

In 55.7% of his 61 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 61 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this year (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25 of 61 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .263 AVG .231 .306 OBP .365 .421 SLG .256 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 8 29/7 K/BB 17/13 14 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings