The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks while hitting .250.
  • In 55.7% of his 61 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • In 61 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this year (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 25 of 61 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 27
.263 AVG .231
.306 OBP .365
.421 SLG .256
10 XBH 1
2 HR 0
5 RBI 8
29/7 K/BB 17/13
14 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 99 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Morton (10-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
