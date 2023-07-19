Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks while hitting .250.
- In 55.7% of his 61 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 61 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 11 games this year (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25 of 61 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.263
|AVG
|.231
|.306
|OBP
|.365
|.421
|SLG
|.256
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|29/7
|K/BB
|17/13
|14
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 99 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Morton (10-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
