On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in 43 of 77 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (26.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 77 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .215 AVG .355 .320 OBP .465 .331 SLG .514 10 XBH 11 2 HR 3 14 RBI 21 27/20 K/BB 18/20 6 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings