Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 walks.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 43 of 77 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (26.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 77 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.215
|AVG
|.355
|.320
|OBP
|.465
|.331
|SLG
|.514
|10
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|21
|27/20
|K/BB
|18/20
|6
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.