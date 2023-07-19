Gabriel Moreno and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .270 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Moreno has had a hit in 38 of 67 games this year (56.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.4%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (4.5%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (21 of 67), with two or more RBI four times (6.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (23.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 29 .296 AVG .240 .339 OBP .284 .339 SLG .380 5 XBH 8 0 HR 3 12 RBI 15 25/9 K/BB 27/6 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings