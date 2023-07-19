Gabriel Moreno and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is batting .270 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Moreno has had a hit in 38 of 67 games this year (56.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (25.4%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (4.5%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Moreno has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (21 of 67), with two or more RBI four times (6.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this year (23.9%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 29
.296 AVG .240
.339 OBP .284
.339 SLG .380
5 XBH 8
0 HR 3
12 RBI 15
25/9 K/BB 27/6
3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.20), 54th in WHIP (1.356), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
