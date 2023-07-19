Evan Longoria and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .240 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with at least two hits nine times (18.4%).

He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 49), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has driven home a run in 16 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .264 AVG .216 .304 OBP .310 .597 SLG .432 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 26/5 K/BB 25/10 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings