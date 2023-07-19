Evan Longoria and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)



Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is hitting .240 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with at least two hits nine times (18.4%).
  • He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 49), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Longoria has driven home a run in 16 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 25
.264 AVG .216
.304 OBP .310
.597 SLG .432
10 XBH 8
7 HR 4
13 RBI 9
26/5 K/BB 25/10
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.20), 54th in WHIP (1.356), and 16th in K/9 (10).
