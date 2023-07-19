Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Longoria and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .240 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with at least two hits nine times (18.4%).
- He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 49), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has driven home a run in 16 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 20 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.264
|AVG
|.216
|.304
|OBP
|.310
|.597
|SLG
|.432
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|26/5
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.20), 54th in WHIP (1.356), and 16th in K/9 (10).
