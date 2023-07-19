Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 11 doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .283.

Rivera has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 50 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of them.

In 50 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Rivera has had an RBI in 16 games this season (32.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .247 AVG .318 .244 OBP .384 .318 SLG .443 4 XBH 9 1 HR 1 6 RBI 15 17/0 K/BB 19/10 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings