Christian Walker leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) into a contest against the Atlanta Braves (61-32), after homering twice in a 16-13 victory over the Braves, at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (5-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: BSSO
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (5-5, 4.98 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

  • The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (5-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
  • Nelson is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.
  • Nelson will look to pick up his 15th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.

Ryne Nelson vs. Braves

  • He will match up with a Braves offense that is hitting .271 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .493 (first in the league) with 176 total home runs (first in MLB play).
  • Nelson has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

  • Morton (10-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 19th start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox.
  • The 39-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.20 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .249.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
  • Morton has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
  • Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.

Charlie Morton vs. Diamondbacks

  • The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with 474 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 109 home runs (14th in the league).
  • This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in one game, and they have gone 6-for-25 with three doubles and three RBI over seven innings.

