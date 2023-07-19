Christian Walker leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) into a contest against the Atlanta Braves (61-32), after homering twice in a 16-13 victory over the Braves, at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (5-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (5-5, 4.98 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (5-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.

The 25-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.

Nelson is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Nelson will look to pick up his 15th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.

Ryne Nelson vs. Braves

He will match up with a Braves offense that is hitting .271 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .493 (first in the league) with 176 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Nelson has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (10-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 3.20 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .249.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.

Charlie Morton vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank seventh in MLB with 474 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 109 home runs (14th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in one game, and they have gone 6-for-25 with three doubles and three RBI over seven innings.

