On Wednesday, July 19, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (61-32) host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-225). The game's total has been set at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (10-6, 3.20 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (5-5, 4.98 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Diamondbacks and Braves matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (+180) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $28.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Christian Walker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 53, or 66.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 18-6 (75%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (49%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +600 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.