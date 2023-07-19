How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
The Atlanta Braves versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Sean Murphy and Corbin Carroll.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 109 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Arizona is eighth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 474 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.337 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (5-5) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Nelson has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|7/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|José Berríos
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Chris Bassitt
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|W 16-13
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Bryce Elder
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Charlie Morton
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Spencer Strider
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Ben Lively
|7/22/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Brandon Williamson
|7/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Luke Weaver
|7/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Miles Mikolas
