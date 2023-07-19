Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (61-32) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) clashing at Truist Park (on July 19) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (10-6, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (5-5, 4.98 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (49%) in those contests.

Arizona has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (474 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule