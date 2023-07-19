The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Braves.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 94 hits and an OBP of .364, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this season (61 of 88), with multiple hits 26 times (29.5%).

In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 33 games this season (37.5%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (52.3%), including 18 multi-run games (20.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 40 .276 AVG .305 .351 OBP .380 .517 SLG .570 20 XBH 22 10 HR 8 27 RBI 23 38/16 K/BB 35/16 10 SB 18

Braves Pitching Rankings