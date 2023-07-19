Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:24 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Braves.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 94 hits and an OBP of .364, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this season (61 of 88), with multiple hits 26 times (29.5%).
- In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33 games this season (37.5%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (52.3%), including 18 multi-run games (20.5%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|40
|.276
|AVG
|.305
|.351
|OBP
|.380
|.517
|SLG
|.570
|20
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|23
|38/16
|K/BB
|35/16
|10
|SB
|18
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 99 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Morton (10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.20), 54th in WHIP (1.356), and 16th in K/9 (10).
