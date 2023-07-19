Carson Kelly -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .192.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 41.2% of his 17 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of them.

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 17 games so far this season.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .037 AVG .360 .071 OBP .370 .037 SLG .520 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings