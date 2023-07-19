The Arizona Cardinals right now have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game offensively last year (22nd in ), and it gave up 348.9 yards per game (21st) on defense.

Last year the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but only one at home.

Arizona won just one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray had 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game).

In addition, Murray rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.

Also, Conner had 46 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

