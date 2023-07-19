Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:25 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Alek Thomas and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Braves.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks while batting .235.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 28 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 55), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (23.6%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.5%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including five multi-run games (9.1%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.273
|AVG
|.200
|.309
|OBP
|.240
|.477
|SLG
|.316
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|24/5
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Morton (10-6) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th.
