On Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Connecticut Sun (15-5) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (4-15). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Sun matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have compiled a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mercury have compiled a 5-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Connecticut has been favored by 7.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 19 games have hit the over.

In the Mercury's 18 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.