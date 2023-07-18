Jake McCarthy and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .246 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 33 of 60 games this season (55.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in two of 60 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (18.3%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (24 of 60), with two or more runs three times (5.0%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .263 AVG .221 .306 OBP .358 .421 SLG .247 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 8 29/7 K/BB 17/13 14 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings