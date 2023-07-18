Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .276 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 40 walks.
- In 42 of 76 games this year (55.3%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.6%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 22 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|33
|.215
|AVG
|.353
|.320
|OBP
|.468
|.331
|SLG
|.510
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|27/20
|K/BB
|18/20
|6
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Elder (7-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, July 9, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.