The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .270.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has had an RBI in 21 games this year (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 67 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 29 .296 AVG .240 .339 OBP .284 .339 SLG .380 5 XBH 8 0 HR 3 12 RBI 15 25/9 K/BB 27/6 3 SB 1

