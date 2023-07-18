Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Read More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .270.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 21 games this year (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 67 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|29
|.296
|AVG
|.240
|.339
|OBP
|.284
|.339
|SLG
|.380
|5
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|25/9
|K/BB
|27/6
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Elder (7-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
