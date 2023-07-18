Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 136 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 11 doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .282.
- In 59.2% of his games this season (29 of 49), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.247
|AVG
|.318
|.244
|OBP
|.372
|.318
|SLG
|.412
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|17/0
|K/BB
|19/8
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Elder (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
