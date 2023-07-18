Emmanuel Rivera -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 136 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 11 doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .282.

In 59.2% of his games this season (29 of 49), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .247 AVG .318 .244 OBP .372 .318 SLG .412 4 XBH 8 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 17/0 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings