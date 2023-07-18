The Atlanta Braves (61-31) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday, in an outing between a pair of teams on losing streaks. The Braves have dropped two straight games, and the Diamondbacks four straight.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) to the mound, while Zach Davies (1-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-5, 6.37 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed a 6.37 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.

Davies is looking to record his third quality start of the year.

Davies will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (7-2) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday, July 9 in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 2.97 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 18 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.97), 35th in WHIP (1.198), and 59th in K/9 (6.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.