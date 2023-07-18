The Atlanta Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 26 bases.

He has a .288/.362/.538 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 94 hits with 16 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.361/.489 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 3 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2) for his 19th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Elder has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 11th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 59th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 9 3.1 6 7 7 0 4 at Guardians Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 1 2 vs. Twins Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 at Phillies Jun. 22 7.0 3 0 0 6 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 4 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 123 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 43 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.414/.593 so far this year.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 54 walks and 77 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .258/.360/.573 on the year.

Olson brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

