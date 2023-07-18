Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Braves on July 18, 2023
The Atlanta Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 26 bases.
- He has a .288/.362/.538 slash line so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 94 hits with 16 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 38 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.361/.489 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2) for his 19th start of the season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Elder has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 24-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 11th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 59th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|3.1
|6
|7
|7
|0
|4
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 123 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 43 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .333/.414/.593 so far this year.
- Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 54 walks and 77 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .258/.360/.573 on the year.
- Olson brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
