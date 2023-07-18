The Atlanta Braves (61-31) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) will go head to head on Tuesday, July 18 at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder getting the ball for the Braves and Zach Davies toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+155). The total is 10.5 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-5, 6.37 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Diamondbacks' matchup against the Braves but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to take down the Braves with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 79 games, or 67.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a record of 24-7 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (77.4% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 0-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +600 - 3rd

