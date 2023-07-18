The Atlanta Braves versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Corbin Carroll.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 106 home runs.

Arizona is ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 458 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.333 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (1-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday, July 9 in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has earned a quality start two times in 11 starts this season.

Davies will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Kyle Nelson Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Zach Davies Carmen Mlodzinski 7/14/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Ryne Nelson José Berríos 7/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Chris Bassitt 7/16/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves - Away Zach Davies Bryce Elder 7/19/2023 Braves - Away Ryne Nelson Charlie Morton 7/20/2023 Braves - Away Zac Gallen Spencer Strider 7/21/2023 Reds - Away Tommy Henry Ben Lively 7/22/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 7/23/2023 Reds - Away Zach Davies Luke Weaver

