Tuesday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-31) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) at 7:20 PM (on July 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (7-2, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies (1-5, 6.37 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those contests.

Arizona has a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (458 total, 4.9 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule