On Tuesday, Carson Kelly (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .188.

Kelly has picked up a hit in six of 16 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Kelly has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .037 AVG .381 .071 OBP .391 .037 SLG .571 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 9/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings