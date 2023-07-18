Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of December 31.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.
- Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 21st, allowing 348.9 yards per game.
- The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three away from home.
- Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.
- Murray also ran for 418 yards and three TDs.
- James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.
- In addition, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.
- Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Isaiah Simmons collected 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
