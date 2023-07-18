Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .230 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 27 of 54 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 54), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (24.1%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.6%) he had more than one.

In 20 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .273 AVG .189 .309 OBP .232 .477 SLG .311 10 XBH 7 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 23/5 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings