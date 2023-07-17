The Arizona Cardinals are +20000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire NFL as of December 31.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games went over the point total.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last year (22nd in ), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on defense.

Last season the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but only one at home.

Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Also, Murray rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

In addition, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

In 17 games last year, Isaiah Simmons recorded 4.0 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

