Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Nick Ahmed is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 7 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .226.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (24 of 46), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Ahmed has had an RBI in nine games this season (19.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.5%).
- In 11 of 46 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.323
|AVG
|.132
|.389
|OBP
|.145
|.431
|SLG
|.221
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|23/1
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Kikuchi (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, July 7 against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.24), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).
