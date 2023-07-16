Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on July 16 at 1:37 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 67.9% of his games this year (55 of 81), with more than one hit 20 times (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven home a run in 32 games this season (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .264 AVG .268 .322 OBP .313 .540 SLG .436 25 XBH 13 9 HR 6 32 RBI 22 34/13 K/BB 24/8 2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings