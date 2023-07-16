On Sunday, Ketel Marte (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .489, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 31st in slugging.

Marte has picked up a hit in 64 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.1%).

He has scored in 46 games this season (54.1%), including 14 multi-run games (16.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .285 AVG .280 .360 OBP .362 .479 SLG .500 18 XBH 16 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 32/18 K/BB 31/19 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings