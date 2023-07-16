Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ketel Marte (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .489, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 31st in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 64 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.1%).
- He has scored in 46 games this season (54.1%), including 14 multi-run games (16.5%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.285
|AVG
|.280
|.360
|OBP
|.362
|.479
|SLG
|.500
|18
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|32/18
|K/BB
|31/19
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.24 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday, July 7 against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.
