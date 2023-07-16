Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with two RBI in his most recent game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .247 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 18 walks.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 33 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 59 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (18.6%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.0%), including three games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|.263
|AVG
|.224
|.306
|OBP
|.341
|.421
|SLG
|.250
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|8
|29/7
|K/BB
|16/11
|14
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (7-3) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.24 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, July 7 against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
