Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .271 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 38 of 66 games this year (57.6%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (25.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (31.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (6.1%).
- In 16 of 66 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.296
|AVG
|.242
|.339
|OBP
|.287
|.339
|SLG
|.384
|5
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|25/9
|K/BB
|26/6
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.24 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, July 7, the left-hander went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.24), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).
