On Sunday, Evan Longoria (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .245 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), with at least two hits nine times (18.8%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (22.9%, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this season, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 48 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .264 AVG .225 .304 OBP .313 .597 SLG .451 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 26/5 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings