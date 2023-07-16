Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on July 16 at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .289.
- In 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Rivera has driven home a run in 15 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 21 games this year (43.8%), including five multi-run games (10.4%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.247
|AVG
|.333
|.244
|OBP
|.382
|.318
|SLG
|.432
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|17/0
|K/BB
|18/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Kikuchi (7-3 with a 4.24 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, July 7, the lefty went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
