Emmanuel Rivera -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on July 16 at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .289.

In 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Rivera has driven home a run in 15 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 21 games this year (43.8%), including five multi-run games (10.4%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .247 AVG .333 .244 OBP .382 .318 SLG .432 4 XBH 8 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 17/0 K/BB 18/7 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings