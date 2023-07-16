Player props are listed for Bo Bichette and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 92 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashing .291/.366/.544 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 93 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .283/.361/.489 slash line on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) for his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Kikuchi has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 6 5.0 8 4 4 4 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 4.1 7 5 5 7 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Marlins Jun. 20 6.0 2 0 0 6 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 4.2 6 2 2 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tommy Henry's player props with BetMGM.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 15 walks and 53 RBI (124 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .315/.343/.497 slash line on the year.

Bichette has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 3-for-6 1 0 0 4 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 59 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.344/.447 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.