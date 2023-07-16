As they go for the series sweep, Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (52-41) will match up against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-41) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+135). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (7-3, 4.24 ERA) vs Tommy Henry - ARI (5-1, 3.75 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 63 times and won 36, or 57.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Blue Jays have gone 16-14 (53.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 23, or 48.9%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +400 - 2nd

