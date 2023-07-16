Sunday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (52-41) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-41) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET on July 16.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) versus the Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry (5-1).

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 2-7-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (453 total, 4.9 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule