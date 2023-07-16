Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, July 16 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 92 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this year (60 of 86), with more than one hit 25 times (29.1%).
- He has homered in 19.8% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.2% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (51.2%), including 17 multi-run games (19.8%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|38
|.276
|AVG
|.310
|.351
|OBP
|.385
|.517
|SLG
|.577
|20
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|21
|38/16
|K/BB
|32/16
|10
|SB
|16
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.24 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday, July 7 against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.24), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
