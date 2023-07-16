Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, July 16 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 92 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this year (60 of 86), with more than one hit 25 times (29.1%).

He has homered in 19.8% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.2% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (51.2%), including 17 multi-run games (19.8%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 38 .276 AVG .310 .351 OBP .385 .517 SLG .577 20 XBH 21 10 HR 8 27 RBI 21 38/16 K/BB 32/16 10 SB 16

