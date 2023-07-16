The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .259 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 16th in slugging.

In 61.8% of his 89 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

In 19.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (41.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (14.6%).

In 42 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .268 AVG .250 .354 OBP .303 .554 SLG .446 26 XBH 19 11 HR 7 29 RBI 29 34/22 K/BB 32/13 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings