Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carson Kelly -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on July 16 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .196 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Kelly has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this year (six of 15), with multiple hits three times (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.037
|AVG
|.421
|.071
|OBP
|.429
|.037
|SLG
|.632
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Kikuchi (7-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday, July 7 against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.24), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
