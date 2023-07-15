Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 54 of 80 games this season (67.5%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (32 of 80), with more than one RBI 13 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 80 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.264
|AVG
|.262
|.322
|OBP
|.308
|.540
|SLG
|.434
|25
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|22
|34/13
|K/BB
|24/8
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gausman (7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.133), and third in K/9 (11.9).
