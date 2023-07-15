Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 54 of 80 games this season (67.5%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (23.8%).

He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (32 of 80), with more than one RBI 13 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 28 of 80 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .264 AVG .262 .322 OBP .308 .540 SLG .434 25 XBH 13 9 HR 6 32 RBI 22 34/13 K/BB 24/8 2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings