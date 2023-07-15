Ketel Marte -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .860, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .495 this season.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316.

Marte has picked up a hit in 76.2% of his 84 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.4% of those games.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (17.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.5% of his games this season, Marte has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 54.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .285 AVG .288 .360 OBP .370 .479 SLG .513 18 XBH 16 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 32/18 K/BB 30/19 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings