Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .241.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in 32 of 58 games this season (55.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.7%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 58 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (39.7%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.263
|AVG
|.205
|.306
|OBP
|.322
|.421
|SLG
|.233
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|29/7
|K/BB
|15/10
|14
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 12th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
