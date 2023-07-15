Geraldo Perdomo -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 126 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .268 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 38 walks.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (41 of 74), with at least two hits 18 times (24.3%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 43.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 32 .215 AVG .337 .320 OBP .449 .331 SLG .500 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 27/20 K/BB 18/18 6 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings