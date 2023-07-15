Rory McIlroy currently leads the way (-10, +200 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open .

Genesis Scottish Open Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 2:00 AM ET
  • Venue: The Renaissance Club
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

  • Tee Time: 4:12 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +200

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -6 6 2 3rd
Round 2 66 -4 5 1 17th

Tyrrell Hatton

  • Tee Time: 4:12 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +400

Hatton Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -1 3 2 46th
Round 2 62 -8 9 1 1st

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 3:50 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 7th (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -2 4 2 26th
Round 2 65 -5 5 0 7th

Sam Burns

  • Tee Time: 4:01 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Burns Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 3 0 15th
Round 2 65 -5 7 2 7th

Byeong-Hun An

  • Tee Time: 4:01 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +1600

An Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 61 -9 9 0 1st
Round 2 70 E 3 3 88th

Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Rickie Fowler 10th (-6) +2200
Max Homa 10th (-6) +3300
Nicolai Hojgaard 7th (-7) +4000
Padraig Harrington 7th (-7) +4500
Wyndham Clark 17th (-5) +5000
Shane Lowry 17th (-5) +5500
Viktor Hovland 29th (-4) +6000
Xander Schauffele 29th (-4) +6600
Tommy Fleetwood 29th (-4) +9000
Ewen Ferguson 10th (-6) +10000

