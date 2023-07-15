Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .271 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 57.6% of his games this season (38 of 66), Moreno has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 4.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has driven home a run in 21 games this season (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 16 of 66 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .296 AVG .242 .339 OBP .287 .339 SLG .384 5 XBH 8 0 HR 3 12 RBI 15 25/9 K/BB 26/6 3 SB 1

